Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10a: A closer look at design, display, and camera upgrades

For the past few years, the smartphones from the A series have been very similar to the flagship series from Google. However, the difference between the two smartphones has been more visible in 2026.

The Pixel 10a still offers the user the major features of the Pixel series at a lower price, while the Pixel 10 is the upgraded version of the smartphone, offering more features in terms of hardware and camera.

Looking at the design of the two smartphones, they resemble each other. However, the Pixel 10 has a more premium design compared to the other, featuring Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an aluminum frame.