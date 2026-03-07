Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10a: A closer look at design, display, and camera upgrades

For the past few years, the smartphones from the A series have been very similar to the flagship series from Google. However, the difference between the two smartphones has been more visible in 2026.
The Pixel 10a still offers the user the major features of the Pixel series at a lower price, while the Pixel 10 is the upgraded version of the smartphone, offering more features in terms of hardware and camera.
Looking at the design of the two smartphones, they resemble each other. However, the Pixel 10 has a more premium design compared to the other, featuring Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an aluminum frame.
The design of the Pixel 10a is simpler with a matte finish and is accompanied by a camera module flush with the back panel, offering a clean design.
When it comes to the display, the two devices provide a similar experience. The Pixel 10a offers a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.
The Pixel 10 also offers a 6.3-inch OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate, which provide a sharp display and a smooth scrolling experience. However, the flagship version has slightly thinner bezels and a higher peak brightness, thus giving the phone an edge over the rest.
Another major difference between the two smartphones is the performance. The Pixel 10a features Google’s Tensor G4 processor and 8GB RAM, thus giving the phone an edge in terms of performance, as the phone is efficient in carrying out activities.
On the other hand, the Pixel 10 features the latest Tensor G5 processor and a high RAM version, thus giving the phone an edge in terms of performance, as the phone is efficient in carrying out activities and also supports Google’s AI features.
As far as the camera is concerned, the Pixel 10a features a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The front camera features a 13-megapixel camera for taking selfies and carrying out video calls.
As far as the Pixel 10 is concerned, the rear camera features a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, as in the Pixel 10a. The device also features a telephoto camera for carrying out 5x optical zoom.
As for the battery capacity, the Pixel 10a has a slightly larger battery capacity than the Pixel 10, as the Pixel 10a has a 5,100mAh battery, whereas the Pixel 10 has a 4,970mAh battery. Nevertheless, the battery performance of the two smartphones is still comparable.
Based on the information provided above, the Pixel 10a is still a great mid-range smartphone with a great display, cameras, and battery performance, whereas the Pixel 10 is a high-end smartphone with better performance and more camera features.