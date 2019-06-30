Google patent shows foldable phone with multiple screens

Google is believed to be working on a foldable phone with multiple displays. The patent application, published by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and discovered by Let’sGoDigital, reveals Google’s wild idea of a “foldable display device with multiple pages.”

The foldable device looks just like a book. However, it has different foldable sections that Google likes to call as “pages”, according to the 2018 patent. The patent shows a device with multiple panels that are held together by a hinged spine, mimicking a regular book. The outer cover of the device would also consist of the display, though it will be non-flexible in nature. As noted by Dutch site Let’sGoDigital, the back of the device houses the battery, processor, and camera.

As per the patent, users will be able to turn pages and continue what they are reading, similar to a traditional book. The pages can either work together to act as a larger screen, or could act as independently as smaller ones. It would also be possible to customise how many pages are pages.

Sure, the design of the foldable device is unique but it appears to be unpractical. Let’s not ignore the challenges faced by Samsung and Huawei to bring their respective foldable phones to the market. Both Samsung and Huawei have delayed the release of the Galaxy Fold and Mate X, citing technical issues.

As with everything in the patent stage, it’s worth reminding this is just an idea and nothing else, with no sign of mass production could kick start anytime soon.