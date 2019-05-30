Google outlines new Play Store policies to make it safer for kids

Google has set up new policies for the Play Store to provide a safe environment for children. The Search Engine giant announced the changes on its Android Developers Blog, which outline the necessary steps that developers need to follow to ensure their apps are safe for children.

Google has said it wants to make sure that apps for children have appropriate content and such apps show only suitable ads. The company also intends to show children only those apps, which are made for them. Google says this will also require some work on part of the developers.

In case an app is not intended for children, the developers will need to make sure their app “does not unintentionally appeal to them”. Google says that it will double check the app’s marketing to confirm this, and ask the app developers to make any adjustment if required.

Under the new policy, Google is asking all the developers on the Play Store to complete the new “target audience and content section” of the Google Play Console. In case, children are part of an app’s target audience, developers need to make sure that the content on their app meets Google’s families policies.

The developers will also need to make sure that the advertisement on such apps (if the apps serve ads) are suitable for the children, and served from an ad network that has certified compliance with Google’s policy requirements. These apps must also handle personally identifiable information correctly.

Google has already made the “target audience and content section” available in the Google Play Console. Developers have until September 1, 2019 to comply with the new families policies.