Google I/O 2019: Nest Hub Max with 10-inch display, built-in camera launched

Google announced that it will be bringing its Home products under the Nest brand. At the Google I/O developer conference, it unveiled the Nest Hub Max– a bigger smart display that the Nest Hub (formerly known as Google Home Hub). The hardware upgrade of the Nest Hub Max also includes a camera.

The Nest Hub Max will be available later this summer in the US for $229 (approximately Rs 16,000), in the UK for Euro 219, in Australia for AUD 349. Its predecessor, Nest Hub costs $129 (approximately Rs 9,000) in the US and it is arriving in more markets including India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Singapore, Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

With the inclusion of a 6.5MP camera on the Nest Hub Max, the device supports gesture controls. You can now pause media by raising your hand. It also supports facial recognition and as per Google, the camera data never leaves the device as it is processed locally with on-device machine learning. The Nest Hub Max also supports video chat/call using Google Duo.

The camera streaming is indicated by a green light on the front of the Hub Max. When someone walks in front of the Nest Hub Max, it recognises the person and the Assistant offers personalised recommendations. Notably, Google has provided a hardware switch to physically disable both the microphone and the camera on the device.

The screen of the Nest Hub Max can perform all of the functions Nest Hub performs. The touch screen panel can be used as a digital photo frame. It lets you interact with the Google Assistant and shows results, photos, maps, calendar, etc. The Hub Max automatically shows who is at the door when someone rings the Nest Hello doorbell.

The Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch HD screen with 1280×800 pixels resolution, a 6.5MP camera with 127-degree field of view and auto-framing, a speaker system consisting of a 75mm 30W subwoofer and two 18mm 10W tweeters, far-field microphones, an ambient light sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi connectivity and built-in Chromecast.