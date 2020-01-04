Google might only launch Pixel 4a, no big-screen Pixel 4a XL

This year’s Pixel 4a will only come in one 5.81-inch variant with similar looks to that of the Samsung Galaxy S10e. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles) This year’s Pixel 4a will only come in one 5.81-inch variant with similar looks to that of the Samsung Galaxy S10e. (Image: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles)

Google might be looking to drop the XL variant of its budget oriented Pixel a series of smartphones. According to a new report by popular tech YouTuber, Dave Lee, Google might only launch the Pixel 4a this year, altogether skipping the Pixel 4a XL.

Lee in a video, stated that this year’s Pixel 4a will only come in one 5.81-inch variant with similar looks to that of the Samsung Galaxy S10e. The device’s overall dimensions will be around 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm with a 9mm camera bump.

This seems as a logical move, considering that the Pixel 3a vastly outsold the Pixel 3a XL last year according to various reports. However, it is still a bit disappointing to hear.

If this report is true, Indian consumers might only have the option to buy a Pixel 4a, as the company this year decided not to launch the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4XL here.

To recall, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL was launched at Google I/O 2019 back in May. We expect the Pixel 4ato also be launched at the Google I/O this year.

In recently leaked renders of the Pixel 4a from OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, we got to see how the upcoming budget flagship from Google might end up looking like. It seems that the Pixel 4a will only get a single camera on the back, as opposed to the Pixel 4’s dual cameras. According to the leaked renders, the Pixel 4a will have a punch-hole display for a selfie camera as well as slim bezels around. It also looks like the upcoming affordable smartphone will include bottom facing speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, UBS Type-C port, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

