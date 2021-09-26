Google could host its fall event on October 5: Here’s everything we expect to see

Now that Apple has taken the wraps of its fresh iPhone 13 series, the tech community has another major launch to look forward to, this time on the Android side. Since Google revealed the new Pixel 6 series smartphones back in early August, users have been waiting for the devices to launch commercially. Now, it seems we have a date.

Google apparently has an event planned on October 5, suggests a screenshot by XDA Developer’s Mishaal Rahman. The screenshot shows a now deleted article by CNET that talked about the upcoming event. However, the screenshot also suggests that the event could revolve around Google Nest, Travel and Map products.

Also Read | Android 12 stable build tipped to release on October 4

A number of reports around the Pixel 6 series have suggested a launch date around the later half of next month, with contenders being October 19 and October 27. So even though Google could hold an official event on October 5, the chances of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro going live on that date, look slim for now.

The release_date string is empty on my other Pixel phones. Seems like Google wants to really push users to update to some new version of GCam they’re releasing on the day the Pixel 6 series releases. And if this is correct, then that release date is October 27th. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 24, 2021

A string of tweets by Rahman also suggest that October 27 could be when we see the Pixel phones actually going live. Rumours also say Google could announce its first foldable phone at the same event.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: What we know

Google has already revealed how the new Pixel 6 Series phones will look. This includes the new design, bigger camera modules and even a new Google-made Tensor chip powering the phones. Rumours have suggested that the regular Pixel 6 has a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide camera, while the Pro variant could feature a 48MP telephoto camera as well.

A recent video also shows us our first look at what looks like a prototype of the Pixel 6 Pro from all angles. The hands-on video by YouTuber M. Brandon (@thisistechtoday) highlights the phone’s thin bezels and punch-hole cutout.