Google Pixel 5a 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G: Check price and specifications

The Google Pixel 5a 5G has been launched. It is a sequel to Pixel 4a 5G and the latest Pixel phone comes with a better chipset, bigger display, dual-camera setup, bigger battery and more.

The Pixel 5a with 5G is available for pre-order in the US and Japan on the Google Store. The company will start shipping the device on August 26. It will be available via Google Fi in the US and SoftBank in Japan.

The Pixel 5a comes with a price tag of $449, which is around Rs 33,400 in India. Currently, the Pixel 4a is selling in the country for Rs 31,999 on Flipkart. As of now, there is no word on the India launch of the Pixel 5a.

Pixel 5a specifications, features

The Pixel 5a 5G is equipped with a 6.34-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The device is being offered in a single colour option – Mostly Black. It even features an olive-coloured power button and a punch-hole display design.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, which is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features an in-built Titan M security chip and has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The smartphone packs a 4,680mAh battery, which Google claims will deliver up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 5a 5G comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 12MP dual-pixel sensor, and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone will ship with Android 11. The latest 5G smartphone from Google is the first A-series Pixel smartphone that is IP67 rated, which means it is water and dust resistant.