Google Pixel 3 referral program: Here’s how you can get Rs 7,000 instant discount

Google has launched a new Pixel 3 referral program in partnership with Flipkart for all Google Nexus and Pixel device owners. Under the program, Google Nexus and Pixel owners can refer the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL to known people.

Advertising

If the referred people purchase a new Pixel 3 or Pixel 3XL, both the original buyer and referee will get incentives. The program is valid till December 20.

The referee will get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on their purchase, whereas the referrer will get a Flipkart gift voucher worth Rs 2,000. The coupon codes granted to the referrers will be valid till December 24.

Pixel 3 is priced at Rs 71,000 for the 64GB internal storage variant and at Rs 80,000 for the 128GB internal storage variant. The Pixel 3 XL is priced at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB internal storage variant and the 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 92,000. Both the devices are available in Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink colour options.

Advertising

To make use of this program Nexus/Pixel owners will be required to log in to the Flipkart app, where they will see a banner for the Pixel 3 referral program. When they click on the banner a new page will open listing all the benefits and the terms and conditions.

The user will then be required to write their email address to participate in the program, after which the consumer will receive an email from Flipkart with a link they can then share.

When the referee uses the shared link to purchase the device, they will have to enter the code that they receive in the shared email. After the code is validated, it will be tagged to the referee’s account until December 20. When the referee purchases the device after having his id tagged, he will get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 over all of the running offers.