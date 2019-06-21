Toggle Menu Sections
No Pixel Slate in 2019: Google won’t make tablets anymore, to focus on laptops

Google is done making tablets, and the hardware team will continue to focus on laptops going forward. The company's Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh confirmed the same

Google’s Pixel Slate tsblet at the Pixel 3 launch event in October 2019. (Image source: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Google is done making tablets, and the hardware team will focus on laptops going forward. The company’s Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh also confirmed the same. The news was first reported by Computer World, which noted that the Pixel Slate from 2018 will not be have a successor this year. Later Osterloh tweeted confirming the same, but said that Google’s teams would continue to provide software support to existing tablets.

A Google statement to Engadget notes that while support will continue for the Pixel Slate, for their first-party hardware, the company will focus on Chrome OS laptop. Google also said that it will continue to work with third-party hardware makers on both laptops and tablets based on Chrome OS.

Check out the tweets from Rick Osterloh, SVP at Google for Devices & Services

According to Computer World report, Google was in fact working on two tablets for 2019 but it looks like they have been scrapped. The report also highlights that the change in plans will have no impact on Pixel phones, given they are two completely departments.

Also only tablets are impacted by this, which would mean a traditional tablet without a physical keyboard, according to the report. The Pixelbook, which has an attached keyboard and 360-degree hinge will not be axed, because apparently it comes within the definition of laptop.

The report adds that a new laptop-oriented Pixelbook could be released before end of 2019, most likely at Google’s Pixel hardware event. Where the scrapped tablets are concerned, they were apparently smaller in size compared to the existing products. The existing Pixel Slate will continue to received support till June 2024.

The Pixel Slate was introduced along with the Pixel 3 phones with a base price of $599 for the base model and running Chrome OS. However, the cost of Pixel Slate with accessories such as keyboard and stylus would make it close to $999. The tablet was pitched as a potential competitor to the iPad Pro, but failed to make an impact.

