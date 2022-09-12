Google hints at foldable Pixel and Pro tablet in Android 13 beta code

Last month, Google officially launched Android 13 for Pixel devices. And recently, the developers released the first Android 13 quarterly platform release beta which fixes a lot of bugs and introduces some new features. And according to a tweet by the developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the latest beta hints at an upcoming foldable Pixel phone and a high-end Android tablet.

Sharing images of the code, the developer said that the foldable phone codenamed ‘Felix’ might sport a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor alongside a 10.8MP Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens and a Sony IMX386 ultrawide lens. The outer display might feature Samsung’s S5K3J1 sensor while the inner display camera may be powered by the Sony IMX355 sensor.

Google has released the first beta for Android 13 QPR1 beta today and with it a lot of updated code, including new camera drivers, revealing some details about their upcoming products. I have found some details about a yet-unknown foldable, another tablet and more 👇 pic.twitter.com/z5dtKAEv43 — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 8, 2022

Also Read | Google sets October 6 event to debut new Pixel 7, Pixel Watch

The other device codenamed ‘T6Pro’ or ‘tangorpro’ is reportedly in its early development stages. A report by 9to5Google suggests that the Pro and regular variant currently only differ in terms of camera and hints at an improved display and more RAM compared to the non-pro variant codenamed ‘T6’ or ‘tangor’, which was confirmed in May this year during the Google I/O conference.

Hopefully, Google will share more details about the new products at the upcoming October 6 event, where it is expected to launch the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and a new range of Nest devices.