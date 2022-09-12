scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Google hints at foldable Pixel and Pro tablet in Android 13 beta code

Google's recently released Android 13 quarterly platform release beta code hints at the rumoured foldable Pixel and a Pro tablet.

Google PixelThe upcoming foldable Pixel phone might sport a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor. (Image credit: Google)

Last month, Google officially launched Android 13 for Pixel devices. And recently, the developers released the first Android 13 quarterly platform release beta which fixes a lot of bugs and introduces some new features. And according to a tweet by the developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the latest beta hints at an upcoming foldable Pixel phone and a high-end Android tablet.

Sharing images of the code, the developer said that the foldable phone codenamed ‘Felix’ might sport a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor alongside a 10.8MP Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto lens and a Sony IMX386 ultrawide lens. The outer display might feature Samsung’s S5K3J1 sensor while the inner display camera may be powered by the Sony IMX355 sensor.

Also Read |Google sets October 6 event to debut new Pixel 7, Pixel Watch

The other device codenamed ‘T6Pro’ or ‘tangorpro’ is reportedly in its early development stages. A report by 9to5Google suggests that the Pro and regular variant currently only differ in terms of camera and hints at an improved display and more RAM compared to the non-pro variant codenamed ‘T6’ or ‘tangor’, which was confirmed in May this year during the Google I/O conference.

Hopefully, Google will share more details about the new products at the upcoming October 6 event, where it is expected to launch the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch and a new range of Nest devices.

 

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:02:38 am
Next Story

JoSAA Counselling Registration process begins; Know how to apply

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

‘No interviews for non-minority students,’ Delhi HC tells St Stephens
Delhi Live

‘No interviews for non-minority students,’ Delhi HC tells St Stephens

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row
Delhi Confidential

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints from 7 minor boys
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints from 7 minor boys

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office
AAP in Gujarat

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Asia Cup Final

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement