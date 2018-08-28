Google for India 2018: Samsung Galaxy J2 Core ‘Android Go’ Edition launched for Rs 6190

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core has been officially announced, the company’s first Android Go Edition device. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy J2 Core has been officially announced, the company’s first Android Go Edition device. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core has been officially announced, the company’s first Android Go Edition device. The announcement was made at the fourth edition of ‘Google for India’ event in Delhi. This is the first time Samsung has partnered with Google to launch an Android Go Edition smartphone. The Galaxy J2 Core is priced at Rs 6,190 and will be made available for purchase across all retail stores and Samsung e-shop website starting August 28, which is today. The phone comes in three colors – Gold, Blue and Black.

As as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy J2 Core sports a 5-inch (960 x 540) display, Exynos processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal memory, microSD support (up to 256GB), an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 2600mAh battery. The Galaxy J2 Core doesn’t offer any thing substantial from the hardware point of view. Instead, it’s being made for those who wants to do basic stuff such as browsing the web, watch YouTube videos, and take pictures.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Galaxy j2 Core is the user experience, where the major focus is. With Android Go, Google is essentially aiming to bring the power of connectivity to millions of users around the world. It’s still Android, but the user experience has been tailored for low-end smartphones, with less than 1GB RAM.

Google is betting big on Android Go Edition smartphones. Close to 400 Android Go edition devices will launch globally towards the end of 2018 from over 150 OEM partners.

The software giant recently announced Android Pie (Go Edition), a major update to Android Go. To be called Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), the biggest change is increased storage. Google said the OS now takes less space, giving users 500MB of extra storage compared to Android Oreo (Go Edition),The first wave of smartphones with Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) will arrive in the market towards the end of the year.

