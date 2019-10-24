Google confirms which phones will get Android 10 update by end of 2019

Android 10 was officially announced towards the end of August, but the question over which phones will get the latest update and when the updates will roll out never goes away. But with Android 10, it looks like Google has had a slightly better success rate on updates, as more manufacturers are getting ready to or have already pushed out the new operating system (OS).

In a new blog post, Google has confirmed which smartphone OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) will be bringing Android 10 updates to their phones. ASUS, LG, Motorola, OPPO, Realme, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Transsion, and Vivo, have committed to bringing updates by the end of 2019, notes the blog from Google.

It does not confirm the model numbers or names of devices, which will get the Android 10 update and exact timeline.Google’s Iliyan Malchev who is the Project Treble Architect, wrote that two OEMs, Essential and Xiaomi issued software updates on the day Android 10 was announced. He also mentioned OnePlus and HMD Global’s Nokia 8.1 which got the update.

The Redmi K20 Pro got the Android 10 update in China and some users in India also got the Android 10 update on their phone. OnePlus has also issued updates to its OnePlus 7 devices, and the new OnePlus 7T series was officially the first to hit the market with Android 10 out of the box, given they launched ahead of the Pixel 4 from Google.

Samsung has also announced an open beta for Android 10 on their devices and started the rollout on October 12th. Last year, this took place on November 15 for Android Pie based on One UI, notes the blog post.

One reason for this improvement is thanks to Project Treble, which was introduced with Android 8.0 Oreo. Project Treble overhauled the entire architecture of the Android OS framework in order to make “easier, faster, and less costly for manufacturers to update devices to a new version of Android.”

Google’s blog post notes that before Android Pie launched, Android Oreo accounted for just 8.9 per cent of the ecosystem in July 2018. However, in August 2019, just before Android 10 was launched, Android Pie accounted for 22.6 per cent of the ecosystem.

According to Google, this shows that Project Treble has had a positive effect on updates, which remain a thorny issue on Android. The last update Google had on Android Pie’s numbers was in May 2019, when it had 10.4 per cent market share, still below Marshmallow, Oreo and Nougat. In contrast, Apple’s iOS 13 is already powering 50 per cent of the devices, including older iPhones.

Google admits that Project Treble does come with complexity, because the architecture was a major overhaul and could only be implemented for devices launching with Android 8.0 Oreo. It was not for devices upgrading from Android 7.0 Nougat and older versions of Android.

Google is also implementing Project Mainline, which allows it to update directly via the Play Store, those components of the OS that are critical to security and app compatibility. “Project Mainline is to the core of the Android OS what Project Treble is to its foundation. It is a dramatic improvement in the velocity of updates of the OS components that fall under its umbrella,” notes blog.