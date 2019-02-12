Google Chrome OS 72 update brings Android 9 Pie support, native Google Assistant

Google Chrome OS 72 update is rolling out for all the eligible devices, which brings Android Pie support to the Chromebooks. Along with bug fixes and security updates, the new version of Chrome OS comes with a number of features such as native Google Assistant support (initially limited to the Pixel Slate), Picture-in-picture mode.

Watch: Google Pixel Slate first impression

The Chrome OS 72 update comes after Google announced Chrome 72 update for the Android browser, which has been released on the Play Store. Chrome 72 browser on desktop was also rolled out for Mac, Windows, etc towards the end of January with some new features.

Chrome OS 72 update: Key features

According to Google’s blog post, the stable update with number 72.0.3626.97 (Platform version: 11316.123.0, 11316.123.1) has been updated for most Chrome OS devices.

Google Chrome 72 OS adds Picture in Picture (PiP) mode for Chrome sites. It also brings optimization for touchscreen devices in tablet mode.

The new Chrome OS update will also bring external storage access for Android apps. More importantly, Google Assistant will be coming to more Chromebooks after a short testing period on the original Pixel Slate device.

Based on Android 9 Pie, Google Chrome OS 72 now also has new coloured material theme icons as seen in Google flagships Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL.

App shortcuts for Android apps are now searchable in the launcher. Users can find an app shortcut by long pressing or right-clicking on an Android app, Google said in its blogpost on the details.

Chrome OS 72 update allows files saved via Backup and Sync on Google Drive. These will now be available in the Files app under My Drive/Computers on Chrome OS.

Chrome 72 on desktop: New features

Meanwhile, Chrome browser’s update 72 added some new features as well. For one, it does away with the option of setting up Google Chromecast dongle straight from the desktop browser. As 9to5Google points out previously users could set up Chromecast from the browser by typing chrome://cast, but that page now redirects to offers.

Users will have to rely on the Google Home app for setting the Chromecast on Android, iOS. The autofill section on Google Chrome 72 now has three separate sections divided into passwords, payments and addresses.

So if you have passwords, logins saved in for a particular website, these will appear under the password section. Payments will show all saved payment methods, while addresses will show any saved addresses, which can then be auto-filled where required.