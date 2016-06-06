Google CEO Sundar Pichai hints Nexus phones might no longer have just Pure Android

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has hinted that Nexus smartphones might not come with just pure Android OS anymore. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has hinted that Nexus smartphones might not come with just pure Android OS anymore.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has indicated they could be adding more software features on top of pure Android to their Nexus phones in the future. He made the comments at the Code conference.

In a conversation with Re/Code and Verge’s Walt Mossberg, Pichai said they will be investing more effort into their Nexus smartphones.

“We will be opinionated where we need to be and where we feel that we need to push the category forward. You’ll see us actually add, more thoughtfully features on top of Android on Nexus phones. There’s a lot of software innovation to be had,” Pichai told Mossberg.

Pichai’s comments have sparked debate that perhaps Google’s Nexus series, which is known for its pure Android OS, could move away from that, and come with their own unique software features from Google.

Google’s CEO however said the company has no plans to manufacture its own smartphones, and added they will continue to work with OEMs to make Nexus smartphones.

Watch video of Pichai and Mossberg’s interaction below

According to rumours, HTC will be the manufacturer for the two Nexus smartphones, and a report on Android Police says they are codenamed Marlin and Sailfish.

Recently on GeekBench a new device called Huawei Nexus 6P was spotted which had test scores more in line with the Snapdragon 820 Soc rather than the 810, which is on the actual device. The device also had 4GB RAM instead of 3GB, and is already running Android N.

There’s have also been reports that Huawei might be making the next Nexus after all, adding to some confusion.

Google typically launches the Nexus devices along with the final Android build towards the end of the year in October-November time-frame.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd