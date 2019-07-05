Google Camera version 6.3 leaks, will bring Night Sight to the main UI

Google will soon be releasing its fifth beta build of Android Q globally. However, ahead of the official release, the beta build has already leaked online. The beta build comes with Google Camera version 6.3, which has now been extracted is available for people to try out. The new Google Camera version 6.3 according to XDA Developers, can be installed on any Pixel device running Android 9.0 Pie and isn’t limited to Android Q.

Advertising

With this new update, Google has made its popular Night Sight feature much more easily accessible to users. Earlier you had to swipe till the more option in the app and then press on Night sight to activate the feature. With this update now you can access it from the main Camera UI, as now it is located just next to the Portrait mode tab.

But to make this possible, the company has removed the Panorama mode from the main UI and placed it into the more tab. Along with this, Google has also removed the white balance and the colour temperature options from the app.

Also Read: Google Photos could get these new features soon: Manual tagging, editing timestamps on Android

Advertising

It has also renamed the flash option for selfies as illuminate. There have been no changes made to the functionality of this feature. When turned on it still brightens the display before taking a selfie to emulate a soft flash.

Though, the Night Sight feature has been added to the main UI, the app still prompts users to switch to Night Sight when they are shooting pictures in low-light conditions.