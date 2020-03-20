Google Camera Go app launched for Android Go phones: Here’s what it does

Google already has launched many stripped-down (Go) versions of its apps like Gmail, YouTube, Files, Search, Maps and more. Google already has launched many stripped-down (Go) versions of its apps like Gmail, YouTube, Files, Search, Maps and more.

Google has launched a new Camera Go app for its Android Go platform, which is used on entry-level devices. It brings features like Portrait mode to these smartphones, which typically come with limited specifications. Android Go was launched around two years ago as a stripped-down version of Android, which does consume many resources and could run on minimum hardware.

The Camera Go app has been launched alongside HMD Global’s new Nokia 1.3 smartphone. It is the first phone that will ship with the app. The company has said, that it will soon be making the app available to all Android Go smartphone users.

Google has stated that this app was made for Android (Go Edition) smartphones after multiple user requests from around the world for a “better camera” experience. The company has stated that Android (Go Edition) currently has over 100 million monthly active users.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

What does Google Camera Go app offer?

The user interface of the app is quite similar to the camera app found on the Pixel series of smartphones. The app also features a Portrait Mode feature similar to the Pixel. Apart from this, the app comes with Photo, Video and Translate modes, all of which are found in the Google Camera app for Pixel phones.

Also Read: Google to Facebook, how tech companies are doing their bit in fight against coronavirus

Google is quite proud of the fact that they were able to provide consumers with a Portrait Mode on devices priced below $50. It says that this is a “first in this class of devices and democratizes photography for the entry level.”

Portrait mode typically requires two cameras or high-end specifications and with the new dedicated camera app, Google is bringing better photography options to these smartphones, which typically don’t so so well on the camera front. To recall, Google already has launched many stripped-down (Go) versions of its apps like Gmail, YouTube, Files, Search, Maps and more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd