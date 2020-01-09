CES 2020: Google Assistant now has over 500 million monthly active users

Google expects its voice assistant to be running on 1 billion devices. Google expects its voice assistant to be running on 1 billion devices.

Google Assistant now has over 500 million monthly active users worldwide. The announcement came during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is currently happening in Las Vegas, Nevada. Google expects its voice assistant to be running on 1 billion devices, up from 400 million a year ago. The Assistant can be found on smartphones, tablets, smart speakers, smart TVs, WearOS-powered watches, and even automobiles.

In a surprising announcement, Google said that it is bringing the Assistant to new Samsung smart TVs later this year. The company also announced that the Google Assistant is coming to a bunch of new smart displays, speakers, headphones and soundbars from Acer, Aftershokz, Anker Innovations, Belkin, Cleer, Harman Kardon, Konka, JBL, Lenovo, Philips, Seiki, and LG.

New features coming to Google Assistant

At CES 2020, Google also announced several new features coming to the Assistant, making it more powerful and interactive in nature. One such feature is Scheduled Actions through which Google is giving you more control over your smart home devices. Coming later this year, Scheduled Actions will able to ask the Assistant to turn on/off or start/stop a smart device. For example, you could say, “Hey Google, run the coffee maker at 6 a.m, “Google also added that users can control more than 20 new devices, including AC units, air purifiers, bathrooms and more devices, all from one place.

Another feature is called Household Notes. This feature, even though, limited to smart displays allows users to create digital sticky notes with the Assistant on the screen as a reminder. All you need to say,” Hey Google, leave a note that says I already fed Max breakfast.”

There’s another feature called “Speed Dial,” which can quickly and easily make calls on your speaker and smart displays. Just say, “Hey Google, call Sarah” or by tapping on Sarah’s name on your Smart Display’s household contacts list. The feature is coming to Google Assistant later this year.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd