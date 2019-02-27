Google Assistant integration into Android Messaging app coming soon

Google has announced that it will be rolling out Google Assistant integration into Android Messages “over the coming months”. The company has claimed that the Messaging app within an Android device would use AI (artificial intelligence) to offer suggestion chips relevant to the conversation without reading the actual text.

To highlight more on how the feature will feel like, Google gave an simple example in its blog post. If a user is chatting about a movie, they might see a suggestion asking if they wish to learn more about that film.

By tapping the suggestion, the user can ask the Assistant to pull up a card with recent movie reviews or showtimes. The other will not be able to see it until they tap on the card to share that information into the conversation.

As of now, Google is planning only three categories to start with– movies, restaurants and weather. Also, as mentioned earlier, the service would be available over the coming months but only for English users.

Google has not announced anything for languages other than English. So users who prefer to use other languages would have to wait.

Google claims that it is not reading the texts. It says that it will offer suggestion chips through a local analysis of what the users are chatting about and the only information that would go to Google is the chip selected and shared by the users.