Google announces Android 13 Go Edition: Here’s what’s new

Back in 2017, Google introduced a lightweight version of the Android operating known as Android Go. Designed for low-end budget devices with less than 2GB RAM, the first version of Android Go was available on Android Oreo.

In a recent blog post, Google announced Android 13 Go Edition. With the Go Edition now available for the latest version of Android, the tech giant introduced a new feature called Google Play System Updates, which makes sure the devices running Android Go get important software updates easily without straining the device storage.

This also means that Android Go users no longer have to rely on the device manufacturer to push out security and other critical updates. Android 13 Go also brings quick access to Discover, which lets users see a curated list of articles among other content. Users can access the new feature by swiping right from the home screen.

The latest version of Android Go Edition also features ‘Material You’ design, bringing in several new and useful features like notification permissions, app language preferences and many more.

Android Go has several useful features that focus on optimising the available memory and storage space, the ability to translate and listen to text from the recent screen, hibernating apps that haven’t been used for a while and a privacy dashboard similar to the normal version of Android.

Over the years, the tech giant developed lightweight versions of Google apps for Android Go Google Go, Camera Go, Assistant Go and Files Go. In the last five years, Google said more than 250 million people have been using Android Go powered devices, with nearly 180 million coming online in the last year.