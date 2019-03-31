Android’s senior VP teases ‘unreleased phone’, could be Pixel 3a series

Although not yet confirmed, Google is in the advanced stages of launching the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Now, a tweet made by Android’s senior VP hints at the imminent launch of the Pixel 3a variants.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s Senior Vice President of Android, mentioned an “unreleased smartphone” on Twitter. Lockheimer tweeted out that he had taken pictures from the mysterious smartphone but didn’t reveal the name or the release date.

Lockheimer’s tweet indicates that the executive is using the device as his daily driver, meaning the launch could be around the corner. Chances are that Lockhermer is using one of the Pixel 3a devices.

Earlier this month, XDA Developers published a report in which it said it discovered lines of code within Android Q’s first beta that references two mid-range smartphones – Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Later, a 9to5Google report corroborates that information. According to the report, Google plans to launch the two phones in two colours: ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Just Black’.

Based on leaks, the Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch OLED screen with 2220 x 1080 resolution, Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 3,000mAh battery. The Pixel 3a XL meanwhile, sports a 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 2220 x 1080. Both devices will feature Google’s Active Edge technology, Titan M security chip, eSIM support, a single 12.2MP rear camera and 64GB of internal storage.

I got to see Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard’s office from the 60s yesterday, it was super cool! But… I took pictures with an unreleased phone 📱📷🤐 so I probably shouldn’t share them here. 😝 The offices looked like this ⬇️ https://t.co/fPE7um3gyv — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) March 30, 2019

Hopefully, we should probably learn more about the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in the coming days. Google currently retails the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones and both of them are available in India.