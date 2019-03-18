Google testing iPhone X-like navigation gestures in Android Q: Report

Android Q beta is now official and currently, Pixel phones are eligible for the download. The navigation gestures in the OS (operating system) are somewhat unchanged from the Android 9 Pie, but they now resemble the iPhone X’s gesture controls, according to a report in XDA Developers.

However, these new iPhone-X like gestures can only be accessed in the developer settings of the Pixel launcher APK in Android Q, explains the report on XDA Developers. Users can swipe right on the navigation bar pill to access their most recently used apps in the Android Q beta, as they did in Android Pie. However, the new developer options also reveal that one can switch apps by performing left-to-right arc gesture from anywhere on the navigation bar.

The new transition shows an almost fullscreen view of the app while switching, instead of zooming out, like on the Pie. The navigation is similar to iPhone X and the zoom-out level depends on the radius of the arc, says the report.

Also, if you swipe up the pill, it will show the Recent menu but the preview of the apps have more of a fullscreen view. The animations of some of these gestures are not entirely seamless given this is all still in beta, but the future updates may improve on all these features.

The official stable version of Android Q might have more refined gesture controls for all users, considering that with Android Pie, there were several complaints about the gestures and how they were not smooth or seamless, and at times confusing.

As already mentioned, the first beta of the Android Q is available only to Pixel phones, but Google might expand the public beta to more smartphones as it did with the Android 9 Pie, when it launches the first public beta at its I/O developer conference in May, 2019.