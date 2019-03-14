Google’s Android Q beta is here: How to install on Pixel phones, details to keep in mind

Android Q beta is now officially out and Pixel users can set it up on their phone to experience the latest features of Google’s upcoming operating system. Pixel phones are eligible for the Android Q beta download, though remember that this is not the final build and still in the testing phase, which means it will have bugs and other issues.

Advertising

Even if you had previously registered for the Android P beta, you have to register once again for the Android Q beta. Users and developers testing the Android Q beta will have the option of providing feedback to Google, which will help them fix and identify problems with the OS.

Google says once a Pixel device is registered for the Android Q beta it will automatically receive updates for the latest beta version of Android.

Which devices are eligible for Android Q beta?

All three generations of the Pixel phones are eligible for the beta. The original Pixel, Pixel 2 series and Pixel 3 series all qualify. This is the first beta, and as we saw with Android Pie, Google could expand the public beta to more smartphones, when it is revealed at I/O 2019 in May.

Advertising

It has been reported that more phones could support the Android Q public beta when it is finally made available.

How to enrol your Pixel device for Android Q beta?

Users need to go to Android beta website. The url is google.com/android/beta. If your device is shown in the list of eligible devices you will be able to add it. Tap on the Opt in symbol below.

Make sure you are signed in to your Google account on the Pixel phone, and are using the same account on desktop, for the phone to be reflected on the page. Google says after registering the updates may not always arrive immediately. It could take up to 24 hours for the update to reflect on your phone.

After enrolling, if it has been more than 24 hours and the update has not come, users should check if the device is connected to the internet. Check for Android Q update by going to Settings > System > Advanced > System updates.

What to keep in mind before downloading Android Q?

Users should ideally back up all their data before installing Android Q beta. Google warns that the pre-release version of Android Q many contain errors and defects, which can impact the normal functioning of the device. If the Pixel is your main device, it might not be such a good idea to install Android Q beta immediately.

Read more: Google releases first Android Q beta: Key features, eligible devices and how to install

Google also warns that users will not be able to unenroll and revert back to a lower public release version of Android without first wiping all locally saved data on the device. There could issues restoring a backup as well. Further, the user will not receive separate monthly security updates while on a beta build.

Google also says that users should expect to receive between three and six updates over the course of the Android Q beta program. They will receive an update when opting in, opting out, while in the program, and a final update to the stable public release upon graduation from program.

How to confirm that you are running Android Q beta?

For this, users should go to Settings > About Phone > Build number. If the build number starts with QPP, then this is a beta version of Android Q.

Also when you restart your device, the phone will flash a message informing you that your device is running a beta version of Android.

What are the key features of Android Q?

Android Q puts focus on more privacy and control for users, and comes with greater control over location, download access.

Advertising

It will also let users share content from one app to another easily, along with letting developers access the depth information in Portrait mode photos to help them create more customizable Bokeh filters. Google is also promising faster app startup time in Android Q. App will also be required to support 64-bit system with the new beta update.