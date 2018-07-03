Google Android P: Pixel 2 to Nokia phones, list of mobile phones which will get upgrade

Google Android P or Android 9 will roll out officially in August. Here’s a look at all devices, which will likely get the update. Google Android P or Android 9 will roll out officially in August. Here’s a look at all devices, which will likely get the update.

Google rolled out the Android P beta 3 yesterday, and the final build of the new operating system is not far away. If one goes by the previous timeline, Android P which will be Android version 9 should be out officially in August. The final name of Android P will also be revealed around the same time. With Android, the big question is often around which phones will get the update once it starts rolling out.

In the Android universe, fragmentation is a serious problem. Android Oreo version 8.0 is still on just 4.9 per cent of devices, while the newer 8.1 version is on 0.8 per cent devices. The OS released last year. Android Nougat still has over 31.1 percentage points of the market share, and this released in 2016, which is two years back. The older Android Marshmallow, which was rolled out in 2015 has close to 25.5 per cent market share, according to Google’s own data. When it comes to updates, Android can’t get them fast enough.

With Android P, some OEMs have confirmed the future upgrade will be released and many more devices are on the beta-testing program this time around. Of course, the final roll-out might take a longer time, and not take place till 2019. Here’s a look at device we know for sure will get Android P.

Google Pixel, Pixel 2 series and Android P update

This is a given. The original Pixel, Pixel XL, the newer Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will run the new Android P update once it is released. The phones are also eligible for public beta, and if you have the device you can install the same on your Pixel phone. The final build should roll out once Google makes it available. The upcoming Pixel 3 series will also be running Android P when it launches.

Pixel 2 and the original Pixel series will both Android P update. (Image source: Bloomberg) Pixel 2 and the original Pixel series will both Android P update. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Keep in mind that the older Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Pixel C tablet are not getting the Android P update. So yes, if you were holding on to that old Nexus phone and waiting for the Android P update, sorry that will not be happening.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and Android P update

When the OnePlus 6 launched, it was eligible for the Android P beta along with a range of other phones. The beta is available for download from the OnePlus forum page and can be installed on the smartphone. Again this is a beta version of the OS, so be prepared for bugs, other issues. Given the phone has OnePlus 6 Android P beta, we expect it to get the final build as well.

OnePlus 6 is also part of the Android P beta program. OnePlus 6 is also part of the Android P beta program.

OnePlus has also confirmed OnePlus 5 and 5T will get Android update for two years after launch, which means Android Oreo and Android P will roll out to the phones. Again, the actual release could take place in May. The OnePlus 3, 3T will get security updates for the next one year, but we do not expect an Android P build for the same.

Nokia phones and Android P update

HMD Global, which now manufactures Nokia phones has been quite committed to rolling out updates for its smartphones. According to a recent report, Nokia phones will get Android P and the roll out will start in August. This was confirmed in an email by a customer care representative for Nokia. Nokia 7 Plus was part of the list of devices which would get Android P beta during the Google I/O announcement. The company later rolled out Android P beta for use on the Nokia 7 Plus.

The company had confirmed in June that it will be rolling out Android P to all Nokia smartphones, which means even the budget phones. More recently, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco joined the Android P Beta in China. These phones should also get the Android P global build once it starts rolling out in August.

Nokia 7 Plus is one of the phones where users can already run the Android P beta. Nokia 7 Plus is one of the phones where users can already run the Android P beta.

Further some of the new Nokia phones are under Android One programme, which means they have to get Android upgrades for the next two years. Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco are all on the list. We will have to wait and see if the older Nokia 5, 3, and the budget Nokia 2 and Nokia 1 Android One also get upgraded quickly to the new OS.

Vivo X21 and Android P update

Vivo X21 was also part of the Android P beta program when the same was announced. The phone should get the final build of Android P when it starts rolling out. Vivo X21 is available in India for a price of Rs 35,990. The smartphone’s Android P beta is available for download from its developer site for those who are interested.

Vivo X21 is available in India for a price of Rs 35,990. Vivo X21 is available in India for a price of Rs 35,990.

Sony Xperia XZ2 and Android P update

Sony Xperia XZ2 was launched at MWC 2018 and is part of the Android P beta program. The phone will be upgraded to Android P once the rollout begins. The phone is yet to launch in India though, and could be priced closed to Rs 50,000 when it comes to the market.

Oppo R15 Pro, Essential Phone, Mi Mix 2S: Android P update

These are the other three smartphones on the list with Android P beta support, but have not yet launched in India. It is unlikely that the Mi Mix 2S will come to the Indian market, and the Oppo R series has never been introduced here either. With the Essential Phone, there is no word on if the phone will come to India. However, all three are part of the Android P beta program and should get the final build.

Android P on Samsung, Motorola, HTC phones

These OEMs are not part of the Android P beta, but that does not mean the update not roll out to smartphones from these companies. These OEMs will introduce the Android P update, and while no deadline or time schedule has been announced for the same, we expect some news once the final Android P build is out.

Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Note 8, Note 9, S8 series should ideally get Android P, but the final roll out will take place in 2019 in all probability. Again with Motorola and HTC we could see the updates appear only in 2019 after final testing has taken place.

