Google Android P final build to be announced on August 20?

Google may announce the final build of its upcoming Android OS, Android P on August 20. Courtesy of the prominent leakster, Evan Blass who hints at Android P’s official release date this month. Blass on his Twitter handle posted a calendar with the letter P marked on August 20.

Google has not made any announcement yet regarding its upcoming Android operating system launch date, however, the leaked date from the tipster does coincide with previous Android OS release timeline. To recall, Android Nougat final version was released on August 22, while Android Oreo made its debut on August 21. Rumours suggest that the Android OS for this year might be called Android Pistachio.

The upcoming Android OS from Google is expected to bring along various improvements including adaptive brightness and battery. Android P could likely offer a new gesture-based navigation system to enhance the use of taller displays. Previous beta versions revealed that Android P will feature smart notifications, a redesigned notifications shade etc. Reports suggest that the upcoming Android OS will enable users to use Dark Theme, and can toggle between brightness settings of Automatic, Light and Dark.

Earlier reports have also cited that Android P could likely avert idle background apps from accessing the camera. Google is widely anticipated to push the new Android OS final build first to its Pixel smartphones. In addition, devices that have supported the ‘developer preview release’ are expected to receive the final release in a ‘timely manner’ as well.

