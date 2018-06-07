Google Android P developer beta 3 update is now rolling out: Here’s what is new

Google Android P developer beta 3 is now rolling out: Here’s what is new Google Android P developer beta 3 is now rolling out: Here’s what is new

Google Android P developer beta 3 has now been released by the company. Google introduced the Public beta at the I/O conference in May, and the second developer preview was also released then. The developer beta 3 for Android P has the build number PPP3.180510.008. The update also appears to be live for those on Android P public beta, and we could see the same ready for download on our Google Pixel 2 XL unit.

Android P when it launches will be version 9.0 of the new Android. After the update, the Android version is listed as 9 in the Settings. The new name for Android P should be confirmed around July/August when the final build is released.

According to XDA developers, the Android P developer beta 3 also comes with the final APIs which is level 28 and developers will be able to publish updates targeting this level and also test their apps, which have been updated during the preview. Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 Xl are the Android phones from the company which are eligible for the Android P developer and public beta. Those who have already installed the update should see a new update in the settings of their phone. Downloading an update will require WiFi or cellular internet connectivity. The update is around 300 MB plus in size.

Other smartphones which are eligible for the Android P public beta are: Essential Phone, OnePlus 6, Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Nokia 7 Plus and Oppo R15 Pro. However, the companies are yet to roll out the Android P beta in some cases. Nokia for instance has the developer page live for Android P beta and users can install. The Essential Phone has just got the Android P beta one. OnePlus 6 is yet to make the Android P beta page live.

So what is new with the latest Android P beta version?

For one, it looks like the latest Android P build is adding new emojis which will officially roll out later this year. This includes support for gender-neutral emojis for the family, for couples, skateboard, lobster, emojis, etc. It also looks like there are new Green Icons in security settings instead of the original blue colours. These apply to Security & Location on the Pixel 2 XL for Google Play Protect, Find My Device and Security Update. These will run red or orange when some security features are disabled or not updated.

Other changes include: Download apps is now called Files, the date shows underneath time in notification shade. There’s also a quick reply feature for bundled notifications. In gestures, it has been made easier to open the app drawer by shortening the drag distance. The Recents menu now has a “Clear all” button as well.

