Google releases final preview of Android P beta for Pixel, Pixel 2 phones

Google has released the final Android P beta update, which is currently being made available to the company’s Pixel series and Pixel 2 series phones. Google has released the final Android P beta update, which is currently being made available to the company’s Pixel series and Pixel 2 series phones.

Google has released the final Android P beta update, which is currently being made available to the company’s Pixel series and Pixel 2 series phones. The Android P Beta 4 update will allow developer to test that their apps are compatible to the upcoming operating system, as well as the new features from Android P that each of the apps will include.

Google is expected to unveil the full version of Android P in August, and this beta version is likely to largely match the experience of the final OS.

Developers who signed up to the Android P beta programme will be able to check for the behaviour of apps with the new software. After downloading and installing the apps from Play Store, users should verify that the apps are able to function smoothly, and adjust to the features of Android P.

Many apps are also expected to add features like multi-camera support, display cutout aka the notch feature, ImageDecoder and TextClassifier, among others. Developers can also build through the new APIs that will be made available across apps.

Also read: Google Android P name leaked: Will it be called Android Pistachio?

From the previous beta versions, it is known that Android P will feature smart notifications, a redesigned notifications shade, and improvements to battery life, driven by machine learning. Also, Android users will be able to use Dark Theme, and can toggle between brightness settings of Automatic, Light and Dark. These updates will first be seen on Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, as well as the Pixel and Pixel XL.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd