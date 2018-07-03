Google rolls out Android P beta 3, final release expected in August

Google has started rolling out Android P beta 3 for users and developers. The final build of Android P is expected in August. Google has started rolling out Android P beta 3 for users and developers. The final build of Android P is expected in August.

Google has released Android P beta 3, ahead of the final build that is expected to launch in August. The new Android P beta 3 also comes with the new July 2018 security patch. Those running the public beta on their Pixel devices should also get an update with the July Android security patch on their phones. In a blog post, Google’s VP of engineering Dave Burke wrote that “beta 3 now takes us very close to what you’ll see in the final version of Android P, due later this summer.”

For developers, Android P Beta 3 includes the latest bug fixes and optimizations for stability. Developers can test their apps and make sure they are ready for the final release with the new beta 3 of Android P. Users who have already signed up for Android P beta should see the update automatically in their phone’s settings.

The Android P beta 3 preview “includes the Beta 3 system images for Pixel devices and the Android Emulator, as well as an update to the Android Studio build tools to include D8 as an independent tool,” notes the blog post. For developers, they can target API 28 which is the final one and they can starting testing their apps for the same in terms to security, performance and stability.

The Android P beta 3 also brings the dark mode theme and will now let users choose from Automatic (depending on wallpaper), Light and Dark. In the light theme, the background of the notifications shade will turn white, in dark, it has a black background. They are also changes to the UI of the notifications shade, the back button is now a back arrow, and there is a new volume bar for calls as well in the UI.

However, the latest Android P beta still does bring the Android dashboard feature which was announced at Google I/O in May. This feature will let users keep a tab of their smartphone usage. It looks like Google will only roll out this feature with the final build of Android. Android P’s final name is not confirmed, but this will be version 9 of Android. This is already confirmed from the settings in the public and developer beta.

Android P will bring support for the notch on the operating system, along with new features like smart notifications, a redesigned notifications shade, improvements to battery life, which will be driven by machine learning as well. Google Pixel, Pixel 2 series owners can get the Android P beta on their phones. However, Nexus phones will not be getting Android P.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd