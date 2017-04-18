Google Android 7.1.2 update causes fingerprint scanner to crash on Pixel, Nexus

Google’s latest Android Nougat update has come with a new set of problems for Pixel and Nexus owners. Google’s latest Android Nougat update has come with a new set of problems for Pixel and Nexus owners.

Google’s latest Android Nougat update has come with a new problem for Pixel and Nexus owners. Many customers are reporting the fingerprint scanner has stopped working after they installed the new update. In a Google product forum, users have been posting about the issue that has crept up on their phones, and now the company has acknowledged the same.

Google Nexus Community Manager Orrin has commented on the forum saying the company is looking into the problems with the fingerprint sensor.

Orrin wrote, “Wanted to let you know that we are looking into this issue with the fingerprint sensor not working after the 7.1.2 update. Please continue to post as many details as possible here. Did you manually flash the OTA update? What is your current build number and what version were you previously on? Were you part of the beta program?”

He also adds the company will reaching out to users privately for bug report information. Google users have been posting on the Pixel and Nexus product forums about this problem.

One Pixel user with the name of Shector wrote that after updating the fingerprint scanner stopped working, and the phone flashed the following message: “Fingerprint hardware not available.”

Also read: Google Pixel audio distortion a hardware problem, admits company

The user wrote, “I tried rebooting and clearing my cache with no change. I thought if I deleted my fingerprints and re-added them it might help. Instead I just get the following error when trying to add a fingerprint: “Enrollment was not completed. Fingerprint enrollment didn’t work. Try again or use a different finger.”

Other Pixel users have also pointed out how they tried deleting their fingerprints as well, but it doesn’t solve the problem at all. Some pointed out that restarting the phone did not help either.

On the Nexus forum, users are also facing the same problem after they updated their device. One user Himanshu Gargas wrote that even safe boot, followed by factory reset didn’t solve the problem. Some users are saying even swipe up to open the phone doesn’t seem to work post the update.

Let’s hope Google will have a fix to this issue soon.

