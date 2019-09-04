Google Android 10 official now, rolling out on Pixel phones

Google has finally unveiled the stable version of its Android 10 operating system after months of beta testing. The latest OS has started rolling out to Google’s Pixel range of phones for starters and other smartphone manufacturers are expected to follow as well. Players like OnePlus have already released the Android 10 beta for their latest devices.

There are some key features in the new Android 10 such as better privacy and security controls. There is a new Focus Mode in which users can select the apps that are distracting such as email or news and these can be silenced until the user comes out of this mode. Google said that the Focus Mode will be launched in beta phase. Apart from this, the new OS also comes with simpler notification controls and a new Dark Theme.

There is a feature called the Live Caption that will be automatically captioning videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app including those recorded by user. In a statement, Google has said that this new feature will be available this fall, starting with Pixel.

Google has said that its Dark Theme can be implemented in the entire phone or even for specific apps such as Photos and Calendar. According to a report by The Verge, not all Google apps have made the deadline for Android’s dark theme release. It said Gmail is still working on Dark Theme compatibility and will not be having this support this later this month.

One of the most sought after feature in Android 10 is the new gesture navigation system. Through this feature, users can go backwards, pull up the homescreen, and fluidly move between tasks all with the help of simple swipes on the screen.

Apart from this, Google has also launched the Smart Reply in Android 10. When someone sends a message containing an address or YouTube video, it can be directly opened in Google Maps or YouTube apps without any sort of copy-pasting. This feature will work with all the major messaging apps.

Google is also providing new gender-inclusive emoji, app timers for specific websites, and support for streaming audio to hearing aid devices. Google’s Android 10 is the first OS which is not named after a dessert. To check for the update, users can go to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update on their Pixel smartphones.