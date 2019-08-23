Android Q is officially Android 10: List of phones which will get the update

Google has confirmed that Android Q’s official name will be Android 10 when it is released. Android is ditching the dessert name scheme and Android Pie will be the last version to carry the naming legacy. Google also announced that Android will get a new logo and colour scheme as part of the overhaul.

Android 10 is expected to roll out soon, and right now Google has the operating system available for beta-testing on select phones. Here’s a look at all list of phones, which will get Android 10 when it rolls out.

Google Pixel phones: Pixel 3, Pixel 2, original Pixel and Pixel 3a

Google’s Pixel phones will obviously be the first to get Android 10’s official release. All Pixel phones are part of the beta testing and anyone with these devices can enroll for the program and get the new version of Android Q or Android 10 on their devices. In our Pixel 3 XL review unit, the Android Q beta name has been upgraded to Android 10 as you can see in the screenshots below.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL and the newly launched Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be eligible for upgrade as soon as the official Android 10 release comes out.

Google’s Pixel 4 phones will come in October and these will be running Android 10 out of the box. The new Pixel 4 is expected to pack a dual-camera at the back, a first in the series, will come with Face ID, the new Soli radar chip to support air gestures. Read here on how to install Android Q on Pixel phones.

HMD Global’s Nokia phones

HMD Global has been pretty consistent with Android updates, even with its budget and older phones. The company’s chief product officer Juho Sarvikas put out a tweet confirming the timeline for Android 10 upgrade on their devices. All the Nokia phones launching now are Android One devices, which means they run stock Android and come with assured OS updates for the next two years.

HMD Global’s Android 10 cycle will look like this: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 7.1 will be the first to get the Android 10 update in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is typically the end of the year.

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 6 will get Android 10 in the first quarter of 2020. HMD Global also has more phones on the list for updates in the same quarter, which will be rolled out in two batches. The first batch to get Android 10 will be Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and 3.1 Plus and Nokia 2.2.

The second batch to get Android 10 will include Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 1 Plus. HMD Global will then roll out Android 10 to Nokia 5.1, 3.1, 2.1, and Nokia 1 in the second quarter of 2020.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T and Android 10

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 are all part of the Android Q beta program, which means the update will definitely be coming to these phones. Given that Android 10 updates are rolled out in a phased manner, we expect OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro to get the new software first, followed by the older OnePlus 6 and 6T phones.

OnePlus 7 Pro is the new flagship from the company, and the Android 10 will likely roll out here first. The phone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and has 90Hz refresh rate on the screen. The company is also coming out with OnePlus 7T series soon, which could run Android 10 out of the box.

Asus Zenfone 5Z and Android 10

ASUS ZenFone 5Z is also on the Android Q beta program and runs the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and has dual-cameras. Given this is part of the beta program, the official Android 10 update should roll out by the end of the year or early next year.

Xiaomi phones and Android 10

With Xiaomi phones, and this includes Redmi devices, Android 10 will only come once MIUI 11 has officially released. Typically we see that Mi phones get the next version of Android a little later, though the Mi A3 Android One should get upgraded soon.

Right now, the Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G are on the Android Q beta testing program, which means these phones should get Android 10 soon. But these phones are not sold in India and customers here will have to wait for sometime before Android 10 comes to Xiaomi phones here.

Vivo and Android 10

Vivo X27, Vivo NEX S and Vivo NEX A are all on the Android Q beta program and should get the Android 10 update soon. Keep in mind that after Google releases the final build, the companies will continue testing and the final release usually takes some time to come out on Android devices. These phones have not launched in India yet.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Android 10

Now Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro is on the Android Q beta program and so getting an Android 10 update eventually should not be an issue. But Huawei is also facing troubles from the US government, who want it banned, which could lead to cancelling of the Android license eventually. Right now, Huawei has got temporary relief for another 90 days or three months, but what happens after that is still unclear.

Oppo, Realme, LG, Sony, Essential and Tecno phones

Other phones on the Android 10 beta program are Oppo Reno, Realme 3 Pro, LG G8, Sony Xperia XZ3 and TECNO SPARK 3 Pro are all on the Android Q beta, which means the Android 10 update should come for these phones as well. The original Essential phone is also on the Android Q beta program.

Samsung’s phones and Android 10 update

Samsung’s flagship phones like the S10, the new Note 10 series and previous years flagships which include S9 and Note 9 will probably be the first to get the Android 10 update, but don’t expect these to come quickly going by the past trend.