Google and Huawei to pay Nexus 6P owners up to $400 for faulty devices

Google and Huawei had been a part of a class action lawsuit against them from Nexus 6P users in the United States district court since April 2017. Both the companies have preliminarily agreed to settle the lawsuit against them. After the court approves, both the companies will be liable to a $9.75 million (approximately Rs 65.70 crores) settlement.

So if the order passes, every plaintiff will be getting up to $400 (approximately Rs 27,500) for participating. Customers based in the US who bought the phone on or after September 25, 2015, will also be eligible for the reimbursement.

According to the lawsuit, Google had contracted Huawei to design and manufacture its Nexus 6P smartphone. Both of which had breached the device warranty since they knew that smartphone had a boot looping issue, which caused the devices to shut down randomly, regardless of the battery level.

According to the preliminary settlement, users who are under the settlement will receive up to $400 for their faulty device. The consumers providing the company with proper documentation for the bug will be receiving the most settlement money, whereas consumers who don’t submit the documentation will only get up to $75 (approximately Rs 5,200).

The company will also offer up to $10 (approximately Rs 690) for the people who received a Pixel XL prior to the company’s warranty exchange program.

To recall, LG also recently settled a similar class action suit for boot loop issues with its LG G4, LG V10, LG V20, Nexus 5X and the LG G5.