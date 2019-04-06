Google accidentally leaks new ‘Pixel 3a’ on its online store, may launch soon: Report

Google confirmed the existence of its upcoming mid-range smartphone Pixel 3a after the device accidentally appeared on the tech giant’s online store, GSMArena reported.

Apparently, the page also had a link to Pixel 3a’s case that revealed it would be made of fabric. However, it seems that the technology giant has taken down the information page from its website, but there are screenshots of the page suggesting that they indeed have been featured.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL devices also appeared on Google Play Console database – a library of devices which the developers can use to whitelist or blacklist from installing applications, with codenames ‘Sargo’ and ‘Bonito’ respectively, the report said.

According to the console’s data, both Sargo and Bonito have 4GB RAM, but Sargo has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2220 px and pixel density of 440 ppi. Bonito’s display, on the other hand, has 1080 x 2160 resolution and 400 ppi.

Seeing the screen resolution and pixel density, Sargo is expected to feature a 5.6-inch panel while Bonito is likely to come with a 6-inch screen.

The devices are also listed with system features on Play Console database which hint at mid-2019 launch, the report said, adding that they may officially be unveiled at Google’s I/O 2019 in May.

Last month, 9to5Google had reported that the Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch OLED display and it will have a screen resolution of 2220 × 1080 pixels. It will be running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor paired with 4GB RAM. The device will come with an 8MP wide-angle front camera and a 12MP camera at the back. Pixel 3a will have a 3,000mAh battery.