Global smartphone market declined in 2018: Counterpoint

Smartphones shipments have declined 4 per cent in 2018, according to the Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research. This is the first time the global smartphone market has witnessed a decline for an entire year. The research firm attributed the steep decline in sales of smartphones due to longer replacements cycle in the US, China and Europe. The report added that higher price tags of smartphones and a lack of innovation were the core reasons why people bought fewer smartphones last year.

As usual, Samsung yet again conquered the numero uno position, as it manages to ship 219.8 million smartphones in 2018. But this represents a massive decline in shipments, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple came second with a total of 206.3 million iPhones shipped, a decline of 4 per cent. Huawei shipped 205.3 million smartphones last year, representing year-over-year growth of 34 per cent.

The Counterpoint report attributed that both Apple and Samsung had faced tough competition from “affordable premium and more cutting-edge phones from Chinese brands such as Huawei and OnePlus.”

Xiaomi nabbed fourth place and shipped 121.0 million smartphones, growing by 26 per cent. Oppo managed to grab fifth place and it delivered 120.2 million smartphones. Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo continue to grow with better-than-expected performance in China, India, Asia, and parts of Europe. Meanwhile, Xiaomi reached a record fourth position for the full year after two years of setbacks, thanks to immense growth in India.

Surprisingly, HMD Global and Techno manage to show impressive growth of 126 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively. At the same time, LG and Lenovo-Motorola saw shipments drop by 26 per cent and 23 per cent.