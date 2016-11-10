Gionee S9 with 4GB RAM, dual-rear cameras to launch November 15

Gionee S9 was spotted on Antutu recently and features a Mediatek Helio P10 processor along with a Mali-T860 GPU (Image Source: TENAA) Gionee S9 was spotted on Antutu recently and features a Mediatek Helio P10 processor along with a Mali-T860 GPU (Image Source: TENAA)

Recently two Gionee smartphones – S9 and S9T were spotted on Chinese certification website Tenna, and the company has officially announced that the S9 is coming on November 15. The invite was shared by AndroidPure via the company’s official Weibo account. The S9 features a dual rear-camera design and comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

According to Tenna, the S9 is powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz processor – while the S9T comes with an octa-core 2.0GHz processor. Most other specifications of the two phones remains the same, with both featuring a 5.5-inch FHD displays and dual rear cameras. Both devices features 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The rear camera unit on both phones is a combination of a 13MP and a 5MP sensor, along with a 13MP front shooter. They will be backed by 3000 mAh batteries.

Another difference between the S9 and the S9T is their weight. The S9 reportedly weighs 166 gms, much lighter compared to the S9T’s 200 gms weight. The dimensions of the phone, however remain the same at 154.2 x 76.4 x 7.4mm. Images shared on Tenna show the phones in two colour variants – gold and black. There have been no reports on the price of either of the devices.

Gionee S9 was also spotted on benchmarking website Antutu earlier this week, which shows the phone to be running on a Mediatek Helio P10 processor – coupled with a Mali-T860 GPU. The resolution on the screen in 1920 X 1080 pixels.

Read- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus to have 6.2 inch bezel-less display: Report

Gionee had launched the P7 Max in India last month at Rs 13,999. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch HD IPS display (with NEG protection), and is powered by a 2.2GHz MediaTek MT6595 processor. It features 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory (expandable to 128GB via microSD). The phone comes with a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd