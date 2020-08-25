Gionee returns to India entry-level Gionee MAX; available on Flipkart at Rs 5,999

Gionee MAX launches in India (Image: Gionee)

Gionee is back in the Indian smartphone with its new launch. The entry-level Gionee MAX goes official in the country with a price of Rs 5,999. The smartphone will go on sale from August 31 onwards on Flipkart.com. The last device that Gionee launched in the country was Gionee F9 Plus.

The Gionee MAX comes packed with a 6.1-inch HD+ screen with Full View Dew Drop Display. One of the key features of the Gionee phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone manufacturer claims to offer up to 28 days standby time, 24 hours music, 9+ hours movie time, 42 hours of call time and 12 hours of gaming. The smartphone features a 2.5D curved glass.

On the camera front the Gionee MAX comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a bokeh lens. For selfies the phone includes a 5MP sensor inside of the water drop notch. Despite being an entry level device the Gionee MAX comes with features like Face Unlock, octa core processor (up to 1.6 GHz), 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB storage.

Gionee claims that the MAX has rigorously gone through over 3000 tests. The Gionee MAX comes in three colour variants including Black, Red, and Blue.

Commenting on the launch Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, JIPL that manages Gionee in India said, “The consumer of today’s Aspirational, Digital and New Bharat is seeking for an Affordable Super Smartphone. Gionee’s partnership with Flipkart will lead to better understanding of the pulse of the Bharat Consumer. Gionee Max’s launch is the beginning of a new era for the Gionee brand in India.”

Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Smartphone Category, Flipkart said, “At Flipkart, our aim is to ensure that every consumer across the country has access to the latest smartphones that cater to their evolving needs. The entry level smartphone segment has been a key focus area and over the years, we have consistently serviced the needs of this segment through our differentiated offerings. The launch of Gionee Max is in line with our vision for this segment and we believe this product will redefine the expectations from an entry-level smartphone.”

