Gionee to comeback in India with entry-level Gionee Max; Flipkart reveals details

Gionee Max set to launch in India on August 25 (Image: Flipkart)

Not just BlackBerry but Gionee too is making a comeback. On Wednesday, Gionee confirmed to return back to India after keeping silent for nearly a year. Flipkart has created a dedicated page for the upcoming Gionee phone called Gionee Max. The last phone launched by the company in the country was Gionee F9 Plus in September last year.

The Gionee Max will launch on August 25 at 2PM probably on the e-commerce platform. No details on whether the company will host an online launch event similar to other smartphone manufacturers. Flipkart has confirmed to reveal more details today.

The e-commerce giant has highlighted the price point of the smartphone. The upcoming Gionee Max will be priced around Rs 6,000. This hints that the Gionee phone will compete with some of the entry-level smartphones from Redmi, Realme, Asus, Samsung, among others. Gionee is yet to reveal the final pricing of the Max smartphone.

The Flipkart teaser further reveals that the Gionee Max will come packed with a 5000mAh battery that will offer 28 days standby time, 24 hours of music time, 9 hours movie streaming, 42 hours of calling, and 12 hours of gaming. Flipkart is said to reveal more details of the upcoming Gionee Max. The teaser hints that Max phone will sport a big screen.

It has been close to a year that Gionee launched its last smartphone Gionee F9 Plus in India. The F9 Plus was released in September last year.

In related news, Gionee is tipped to be working on a smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery. The smartphone was spotted on Chinese regulatory body TENAA. The website also shows pictures of the Gionee phone that looks rugged with a single camera and fingerprint sensor at the back. The TENAA listing shows a 5.72-inch display, 305 grams weight. Gionee is yet to reveal more details about the Gionee phone.

