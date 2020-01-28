Get ready to pay $1400 for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone

It is reported that the Galaxy Z Flip will be inspired by a woman’s makeup compact from the French luxury cosmetic brand, Lancôme. It is reported that the Galaxy Z Flip will be inspired by a woman’s makeup compact from the French luxury cosmetic brand, Lancôme.

Samsung will take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip on February 11, and according to a new leak today, the brand’s rumoured foldable smartphone will reportedly be made available on February 14. XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach claims that Samsung’s clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip will go on sale on Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated every year on 14 February.

Even though Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything, rumours about a February release started to be heard for quite some time. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Samsung launching the Galaxy Z Flip on Valentine’s Day. It’s being said that the Galaxy Z Flip will be heavily marketed at women. In fact, this flip-style foldable phone will be inspired by a woman’s makeup compact from the French luxury cosmetic brand, Lancôme.

Weinbach’s sources also speculate that the Galaxy Z Flip will cost $1400 (or approx Rs 99,942). If the news is true, Samsung’s second foldable phone will cost way less than the original Galaxy Fold. Just for your knowledge, the Galaxy Fold made its debut at $1980 (or approx Rs 141,301). Previous reports on the Galaxy Z Flip speculate that the folding phone might cost under $1000 (or approx Rs 71,364), making it the cheapest foldable phone every release. Looks like we’ve to wait a bit longer for an affordable foldable phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip will look a lot similar to Motorola’s foldable Razr, featuring a clamshell-style form factor. According to Weinbach, the Galaxy Flip might be exclusive to AT&T in the US, although we can expect an unlocked version as well.

Rumour has it that the Galaxy Z Flip may have a 6.7-inch ultra-thin glass display over a plastic screen. The phone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Samsung is holding its Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco on February 11. The event will make the global debut of the Galaxy Z Flip as well as the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Buds+

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd