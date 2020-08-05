Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung’s next-gen foldable phone announced Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung’s next-gen foldable phone announced

At the Unpacked event, 2020 Samsung unveils five new products including its next-generation foldable smartphone dubbed Galaxy Z Fold2. Unlike the Galaxy Note 20 series the South Korean smartphone manufacturer didn’t confirm a lot of details about the foldable phone but said that more details will be announced on September 1 — just around a month later. On the same day, the new Galaxy Z Fold2 will be up for pre-orders.

During the launch event, one of Samsung executive said that 5G and foldable are going to be the two major pillars of Samsung’s future. We have seen the company have different takes on foldable devices with the Fold and the Z Flip. Samsung says that it has taken into consideration user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features and included them in the Galaxy Z Fold2.

“Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity. Whether folded or unfolded, you can enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold2’s premium design, ” Samsung notes in an official press release.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge and near bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. Out of the two, the cover screen is 6.2-inches while the massive main screen measures 7.6-inches making it larger than the predecessor – Galaxy Fold. The new foldable phone comes in two stunning colors: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

Samsung is also partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a limited Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition. This model, however, could be available only in select markets. “With Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung will continue to inspire all new possibilities for the entire foldable category,” the company said.

As noted, more details around the Galaxy Z Fold2 will be out on September 1 same on when pre-orders begin. Samsung hasn’t revealed the pricing details of the foldable device.

