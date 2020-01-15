Galaxy Z Flip: What to expect from Samsung’s ‘budget’ foldable phone

The Galaxy Z Flip will be a clamshell-style smartphone, similar to that of the Motorola Razr. The Galaxy Z Flip will be a clamshell-style smartphone, similar to that of the Motorola Razr.

Samsung will be holding the Unpacked 2020 on February 11, and if rumours have anything to go by, there will be a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Flip. This new foldable Galaxy Z Flip (or whatever Samsung decides to call it) will supposedly have a clamshell design similar to that of the Razr, which made its debut late last year.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Galaxy Z Flip:

No more plastic screen

The first Galaxy Fold was too delicate and fragile, but the newer model will reportedly feature an ultra-thin glass display. On top of that, the ultra-thin glass will have an additional layer of plastic for added protection. According to XDA’s Max Weinbach, Samsung is taking extra precautions by adding another layer to the Z Flip’s screen. This means if the screen gets scratched, it will just be plastic, not the glass display.

Motorola Razr-like clamshell design

The Galaxy Z Flip will be a clamshell-style smartphone, similar to that of the Motorola Razr. Unlike the Galaxy Fold which opens and closes just like a book, the Galaxy Z Flip shuts in half like flip phones of yesteryears. It’s like the throwback design, and consumers love it. The advantage of such a form factor is that the phone looks like a normal smartphone when it’s open, and it’s much smaller and compact when closed.

Old Snapdragon 855 processor

One of the rumours that have been consistent is the use of a Snapdragon 855 processor, instead of a new SD 865. That means the foldable phone will be powered by last year’s processor, which is not a bad thing. Look, the idea behind the Galaxy Z Flip is to launch a foldable phone at the price of a mainstream smartphone (say, the iPhone 11 or the Galaxy S10). Keep in mind that the big highlight of the Galaxy Z Flip is its folding screen and not the processor. Even if the Galaxy Z Flip is packing a Snapdragon 855, it is still a fairly capable processor and we doubt users will have any performance issues.

Affordable price

We still don’t know the exact marketing name, release date or price, but a recent report claims it will cost less than $900. Just for perspective, the original Galaxy Fold cost $2000. If Samsung releases a foldable phone at an affordable price, that could make foldable smartphones much more accessible. This will not only draw geeks but also regular customers, who aspire to own a foldable phone.

