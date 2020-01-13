Galaxy Z Flip could be the name of Samsung’s next foldable smartphone

Samsung’s new clamshell folding smartphone may be called the Galaxy Z Fold. (Image credit: Ice Universe/Twitter) Samsung’s new clamshell folding smartphone may be called the Galaxy Z Fold. (Image credit: Ice Universe/Twitter)

Samsung’s next foldable smartphone won’t be called the Galaxy Boom or Galaxy Fold 2. Instead, it will be called the Galaxy Z Flip, according to tipster Ice Universe.

Ice Universe didn’t reveal the rationale behind the Galaxy Z Flip naming scheme. However, it could be related to its target audience and pricing. Many believe that Samsung will launch not one but two foldable smartphones this year. One model would be targeted at the mainstream market and another model would launch at a much higher price.

Based on leaks and speculation, the Galaxy Z Flip will likely be a mid-range smartphone and not a flagship device. It is expected to have an older Snapdragon 855 processor rather than the newest Snapdragon 865 chipset. The phone, however, would use foldable glass instead of a plastic polymer screen as seen on the original Galaxy Fold. Keep in mind this will be a clamshell folding smartphone and will rival Motorola Razr.

Interestingly, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Z Flip under $1000, a move that could open a new market for foldable devices. The Galaxy Fold, in contrast, costs $2000.

The success of the Galaxy Z Flip will be crucial to Samsung and the tech industry as a whole. The Galaxy Fold arrived with a lot of delays. Pricing was another major concern. The company recently claimed that it sold anywhere between 400,000 and 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold worldwide.

We are expecting to see the global debut of the Galaxy Z Flip at Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 on February 11. The South Korean major also plans to launch the Galaxy S20 series alongside the Galaxy Buds Plus. Release dates are still unknown, but both phones will hit retail shelves sometime in the last week of February.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd