Galaxy users got a surprising notification, Samsung says our bad

Samsung had sent out a surprise notification to its users on Thursday morning for its mobile tracking app. The notification that went out to users including to our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, was from the company’s own “Find My Mobile” app. The notification consisted of the number ‘1’, twice. Apart from this, the notification had no other information.

The notification raised alarm for users as it was from the Find My Mobile app, which lets users locate their phone if they have lost it or unlock the device if they have forgotten the password. Due to this many users started posting on Twitter and the company’s forum to find some answers.

Samsung UK responded to a tweet saying, “The notification was inadvertently sent to a limited number of Galaxy devices. We can assure our users that this notification does not affect their devices in any way.” In the same tweet, they also apologised for the inconvenience that might have caused, while at the same time assuring that this will not occur in the future.”

This notification was confirmed as a message sent unintentionally during internal testing and there is no effect on your device. Samsung apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused to our customers and will work to prevent similar cases from occurring in the future. ^CC
— Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 20, 2020

To recall, OnePlus back in 2019 faced a similar issue, in which it had pushed out a bizarre notification to OnePlus 7 Pro users. The company later acknowledged the issue and issued an apology, stating that during an internal test being done by the OxygenOS team, the notification got wrongly pushed to normal users.

