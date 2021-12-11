Galaxy S22 Ultra could be named Galaxy S22 Note, suggests new leak

Samsung dropped the Galaxy Note lineup from its 2022 plans, leading many to believe that the rumoured end to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series has finally arrived. However, a new leak suggests we could see a new “Note” device this year, and it could be one of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones.

Tipster Frontron claimed on Twitter that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could instead be called the Galaxy S22 Note, which is a fitting name considering it will be the variant with the largest screen in the series, which is a characteristic Note-series feature.

S22 ULTRA IS DEAD Next is the S22 Note 😉 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) December 10, 2021

The name also fits when you consider some previous Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks that suggested that the phone could feature native support for the S-Pen this year, complete with a slot for storing the stylus. That’s another feature the Note series is known for and hence, another indication that the new information could indeed be accurate.

Samsung fans will be happy to finally see a Samsung flagship since the Note 20 series that will now feature an S-Pen slot. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company’s latest flagship devices, support the S-Pen but come with no dedicated slot for the same.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in early 2022 with rumours suggesting a February 8 launch date with pre-orders starting on the same date. The series is expected to come with three variants including the vanilla Galaxy S22, a Galaxy S22 Plus and the rumoured Galaxy S22 Note.

The phones could feature an Exynos 2200 chip or the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, depending on the region. Other expected features on the top variant include a 5,000mAh battery, a 108MP primary camera and two telephoto cameras.