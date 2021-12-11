scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 11, 2021
MUST READ

Galaxy S22 Ultra could be named Galaxy S22 Note, suggests new leak

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be named the Samsung Galaxy S22 Note, suggests new leaks by the company.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 11, 2021 2:18:24 pm
samsung, samsung galaxy s22 ultra, galaxy s22 ultra, galaxy s22 note, S22 note, s22 leaks,The Samsung galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in early 2022. (Image Source: Twitter/EVLeaks)

Samsung dropped the Galaxy Note lineup from its 2022 plans, leading many to believe that the rumoured end to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series has finally arrived. However, a new leak suggests we could see a new “Note” device this year, and it could be one of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones.

Tipster Frontron claimed on Twitter that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could instead be called the Galaxy S22 Note, which is a fitting name considering it will be the variant with the largest screen in the series, which is a characteristic Note-series feature.

The name also fits when you consider some previous Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks that suggested that the phone could feature native support for the S-Pen this year, complete with a slot for storing the stylus. That’s another feature the Note series is known for and hence, another indication that the new information could indeed be accurate.

Also Read |Samsung, OnePlus and more: 5 flagship phones to watch out for in 2022

Samsung fans will be happy to finally see a Samsung flagship since the Note 20 series that will now feature an S-Pen slot. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company’s latest flagship devices, support the S-Pen but come with no dedicated slot for the same.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: What we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in early 2022 with rumours suggesting a February 8 launch date with pre-orders starting on the same date. The series is expected to come with three variants including the vanilla Galaxy S22, a Galaxy S22 Plus and the rumoured Galaxy S22 Note.

The phones could feature an Exynos 2200 chip or the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, depending on the region. Other expected features on the top variant include a 5,000mAh battery, a 108MP primary camera and two telephoto cameras.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 11: Latest News

Advertisement