Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip to launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event: What to expect, watch livestream

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to sport four cameras at the back and a 5G variant will be on the cards as well. Here’s everything to expect from Samsung UnPacked 2020. (Image source: Evan Blass/Evleaks via Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to sport four cameras at the back and a 5G variant will be on the cards as well. Here’s everything to expect from Samsung UnPacked 2020. (Image source: Evan Blass/Evleaks via Twitter)

Samsung is all set to introduce its next-generation S series at the Unpacked event 2020 set to take place on February 11. According to the leaks circulating on the internet the star of Samsung’s Unpacked event will be the Galaxy Z Flip followed by the Galaxy S20 series. Rumours suggest that Samsung will launch three phones under the new S20 series including Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Where to watch Samsung Unpacked event livestream

The ‘Unpacked’ event is Samsung’s biggest launch event of the year. The event will take place in San Franciso, California at 11AM PST on February 11 (12:30AM IST Feb 12). The event will be streamed live on Samsung’s official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channel.

Ready for the Flip? The Galaxy Z Flip

As already mentioned, Galaxy Z Flip is going to be the star of the Unpacked event and Samsung already showed a teaser during the Oscars. The Galaxy Z Flip, as the name suggests will be a flip phone. As the renders circulating on the internet show, the Galaxy Z Flip will come with phone big screen that can be folded like a clamshell. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip will look very different from the Galaxy Fold, which folds like a book.

Samsung could sell over 40 million units for the S20 series this year: Counterpoint

Leaks have revealed almost everything about the flip phone. According to leaks coming from various sources including XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach, Evan Blass, Winfuture and more, the Galaxy Z Flip will come packed with a big 6.7-inch vertically folding display with 2636×1080-pixel screen resolution. The ultrathin glass screen can be folded into half. Similar to the Motorola Razr, the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to include a 1.06-inch external screen with 300×116 pixel resolution, which will possibly work in the same manner as the outer screen of the Razr.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be the foldable phone with a clamshell design. (Image via Evan Blass/Evleaks on Twitter) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be the foldable phone with a clamshell design. (Image via Evan Blass/Evleaks on Twitter)

The Flip phone from Samsung is said to come with “Hideaway Hinge” that will probably keep dust and other particles from entering the phone. Renders show the Galaxy Z Flip in two colours: Black and Purple. We will have to wait for Samsung to officially announce the colour variants of the Flip.

Other expected specifications: The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to include two cameras on the rear side. One of them will be the main sensor while the second one will be an ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the Flip will likely include a 10MP camera on the front. Leaks further suggest the Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 3300 mAh battery with wireless charging support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Flip is said to be available only in 4G version. No 5G for this one.

Price of Galaxy Z Flip: So, how much is the Galaxy Z Flip supposed to cost? A report coming from the Korean Herald suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be priced around $1400, which roughly translates around Rs 1 lakh. For now, there’s no official confirmation on whether the Z Flip will come to India or not. Well, considering Galaxy Fold did, expect the Flip to hit the Indian market won’t be a lot to expect from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra incoming

The successor to the Galaxy S10 isn’t going to be the Galaxy S11. It is reportedly going to be named Galaxy S20. Samsung is yet to reveal why it is changing the naming scheme.

It is said that similar to last year, this year too there will be three phones coming including Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The S20 is going to succeed S10e, the S20 Plus will be the follow up of the S10 and lastly, the S10 Plus will have S20 Ultra as its successor.

Leaks have revealed almost all the details of the S20 series. The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are all expected to be 5G phones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Galaxy S20: This one is expected to be the cheapest phone in the series. Leaks have revealed that the Galaxy S20 will include a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, three cameras at the back (including 12MP main, 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12MP ultrawide), 10MP punch-hole camera on the front, and 4000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra leaked images along with Galaxy Buds+ and a new Galaxy Watch Active. (Image via Evan Blass/Evleaks on Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra leaked images along with Galaxy Buds+ and a new Galaxy Watch Active. (Image via Evan Blass/Evleaks on Twitter)

Galaxy S20 Plus: The Plus version is expected to be slightly more upgraded version compared to the S20. Leaks suggest Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus will come packed with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, four rear cameras (including 12MP main, 64MP telephoto and 3x digital zoom, 12MP ultrawide, time-of-flight sensor), 10MP selfie camera, 4500-mAh battery with 25W fast charging, up to 12GB RAM.

Galaxy S20 Ultra: This one is going to be the biggest and most expensive of them all. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to come packed with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the S20 Plus, the Ultra is expected to include four cameras at the back including 108MP main, 48MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom, 12MP ultrawide, time-of-flight sensor.

On the front, the phone is said to include a 40MP selfie shooter. Other specs of the S20 Ultra are expected to be Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, up to 512 storage and 16GB of internal storage.

There are no details about the India launch of the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip as of yet. We will need to wait for Samsung to officially reveal details related to India launch of the new Galaxy S-series phones and the Flip at the Unpacked event 2020.

Disclaimer: The author is in San Francisco on the invite of Samsung India

