When does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition come out?

Samsung’s most affordable smartphone in the Galaxy S20 lineup, the S20, retails for Rs 70,499. That’s more expensive than the iPhone 11, which can be purchased for under Rs 65,000 on e-commerce platforms. What Samsung really needs is a slightly more affordable Galaxy S20 model that can compete with the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 8.

Although Samsung has not confirmed a low-cost variant of the Galaxy S20, speculation is rife that the company could launch the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition soon. It is unknown exactly when Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition appear, though reports suggest Q4 release date.

Here’s everything we know about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: Design

Early rumours indicate that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will look identical to the Galaxy S20. That means the screen on the S20 Fan Edition will probably stretch all the way to the corners of the phone with a small, centered “hole punch” for the selfie camera. To keep the price down, Samsung could replace the glass back for a plastic rear. Samsung did the same thing with the Galaxy Note 20 which is made from plastic, though one can easily be mistaken for frosted glass.

Like the Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition should have a large, rectangular camera bump. Rumour has it that the phone’s screen size will be close to a 6.5-inch, making it slightly bigger than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, but smaller than the 6.7-inch S20 Plus. But it’s worth noting that this premium mid-range smartphone will also have IP68 water and dust resistance, similar to other Galaxy S20 phones. The unannounced phone will reportedly arrive in six fun colours.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to arrive in multiple colour options. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to arrive in multiple colour options. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: Display

We should also expect a 120Hz AMOLED screen on the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, like other S20 models. A120Hz display refreshes twice as fast as a 60Hz panel. In case you are not aware, higher refresh rate displays make animations, scrolling and games smoother and snappier. In comparison, the iPhone 11’s display has a standard 60Hz rate.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: Hardware

It’s rumoured that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and not the Exynos 990 chipset. In other words, the S20 Fan Edition will be as powerful as the OnePlus 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10. It will be further backed by 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM and a 4500mAh battery. Does the S20 Fan Edition have 5G? A 5G-enabled S20 Fan Edition should be expected, though that variant will be likely to be limited to some countries.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may include a triple-lens camera on the back. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition may include a triple-lens camera on the back. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: Camera

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is reported to feature a triple-lens camera stack. Some reports claim the device will have a 12MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: Pricing

The Galaxy S10 Lite was launched at Rs 39,999 for the 128GB storage version. If Samsung wants it can sell the Galaxy S20 Lite in the vicinity of Rs 40,000. If that happens, it will help Samsung compete with the iPhone SE and OnePlus 8. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is rumoured to launch in October for 900,000 won (around $759 or Rs 56,999).

