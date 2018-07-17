Samsung CEO DJ Koh accidentally photographed using Galaxy Note 9

Samsung’s CEO DJ Koh might be using the Galaxy Note 9. (Image credit: @ShungNin) Samsung’s CEO DJ Koh might be using the Galaxy Note 9. (Image credit: @ShungNin)

Samsung CEO DJ Koh has been accidentally photographed using the Galaxy Note 9 at a media event held in Korea. While Koh didn’t officially tease the upcoming device in public, a photo of him using the Galaxy Note 9 went viral. The image was captured by @ShungNin, SamMobile reports.

The image, leaked online, appears to show Koh holding the device covered inside a case. The phone apparently looks a lot similar to the Galaxy Note 8, however, the placement of a fingerprint scanner has been completely changed.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 spotted with Exynos 9820 SoC on GeekBench

During the event, Koh reportedly told the media that the S Pen would have “many new features”, although he didn’t discuss those in public. Word on the street is that the S Pen will come equipped with Bluetooth technology that can be used for multiple functions, including the ability to play/pause music and use the stylus as a camera shutter button for selfies.

As far as the device is concerned, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to pack a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display, either a Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 processor, 6 or 8GB RAM, up to 512GB of internal memory, dual-camera setup, and a massive 4000mAh battery. Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Note 9 will be made its official debut on August 9 in New York. According to a report on ET News, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will go on sale two weeks later on August 24.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Improved cameras to Bixby 2.0, all we know so far

There’s no word on how much the device will be priced when it goes on sale. However, like its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 9 could be priced around $920 (or approx Rs 62,822) in the international market. Meanwhile, Polish site Spider’s Web close sources claim the Galaxy Note 9 will cost PNL 4,299 (or approx Rs 78,000) when it goes on sale next month.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd