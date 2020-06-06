Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumours, news, specs: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup to launch in August. (Image: Pigtou + Onleaks) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup to launch in August. (Image: Pigtou + Onleaks)

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Note 20 series as early as August this year. According to leaks and rumours from multiple sources, the Korean tech giant could unveil the Galaxy Note 20 on August 5, 2020, along with the Galaxy Fold 2. Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the launch could happen at an online event.

Every year, Samsung launches its flagship S-series lineup towards the start of the year and follows it up with a stylus-packing flagship Note device. The Galaxy Note 20 will probably refine the Galaxy S20 lineup experience and cost a bit extra. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Note lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Pricing

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was launched at Rs 69,999 in India and the bigger Galaxy Note 10 Plus was launched for a starting price of Rs 79,999. Since the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 lineup will pack better specifications, we expect the Galaxy Note 20 to be priced around Rs 74,999 and the bigger Galaxy Note 20 Plus to start at Rs 84,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Cameras

This year, it is expected that Samsung will launch a total of two Galaxy Note 20 devices— Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus. According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus will feature the 108MP primary camera, same as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, along with a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens and a 13MP zoom lens with 50x digital and 5x optical zoom.

The Note 20 Plus is also said to have laser focus sensor as well. It is highly unlikely that the Galaxy Note 20 will have the 108MP camera but feature the same camera specifications as the one featured on the Galaxy S20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Design and other specifications

As per a leaked render, the Galaxy Note 20 lineup could sport a curved screen with a single-lens punch-hole camera and a large Galaxy S20-like camera module on the back. Tipster Ice Universe on Twitter hinted that the Galaxy Note 20 could lineup could feature an in-display front camera.

The Galaxy Note 20 series is shown to have the same boxy design as its predecessor with the bottom carrying the space for stylus, USB Type-C port, microphone, and speaker grille. An earlier leak claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 could have a 6.42-inch screen and the Note 20 Plus could have a 6.87-inch screen. Both the phones are said to feature screens with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Note 20 lineup is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity. In markets like India, Samsung could use its own Exynos 992 chipset in the series, which will be an upgrade over the Exynos 990 used in the Galaxy S20 outside the US.

The Galaxy Note 20 is said to feature 4000mAh battery, up from the 3500mAh battery on the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus is said to have 4500mAh battery, up from Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ 4300mAh battery.

