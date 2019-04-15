Samsung could be working on a larger Galaxy Note 10 Pro: Report

It was reported earlier that Samsung might be planning to launch four different models of the Galaxy Note 10 this year with different screen sizes, cameras and connectivity. In a new leak, tipster Ice Universe suggests that the larger model of the Note 10 will be called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

Samsung has always launched a single variant of the Galaxy Note device; launching more than one variant will be a new step for the South Korean giant. However, with the Galaxy S10 series we saw four variants being launched in total, including a separate 5G ready version.

In the past, Samsung has always stuck to the + (plus) branding, as evident in its S-series lineup of this year– Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+ — so, the use of “Pro” branding will also be the first for the company.

According to ET News, Samsung will launch two LTE-enabled Galaxy Note 10 devices with two different screen sizes– 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch together with two models with 5G support. The report also mentions that Note 10 devices with a smaller screen will have three cameras on the back, while the larger screen devices will have four cameras.

With the latest tip, we can now put a name to the earlier leaks. So, the Galaxy Note 10 will feature three rear cameras and a 6.28-inch screen, whereas the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will feature four rear cameras and a 6.75-inch screen. Both the devices will have a 5G enabled variant as well.

As per the report, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 devices on August 8, 2019. Rest of the specifications of the upcoming devices are unknown at the moment, but we can expect the S Pen stylus. As far as price is concerned, the Galaxy Note 10 device might start around $1,000 (approx Rs 69,000).