Galaxy Note 10 reported to launch on August 10, here’s what we know

After the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10 series, the South Korean giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 in the month of August given it unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 last year on August 9. ET News, a South Korean publication reported that Samsung will launch all the models of the Galaxy Note 10 on August 10, 2019.

According to the report, the company will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro along with a 5G variant of the Note 10 Pro. Earlier, image renders of the Note 10 series lineup was leaked by PriceBaba in partnership with OnLeaks which show a punch-hole at the top of the screen aligned to the centre instead of the top right corner or top left corner.

Previous leaks regarding the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro suggest that Note 10 Pro will have the top of the line hardware whereas the Note 10 will compromise for a lower price tag. A visible difference in both the models is the size of the screen and number of cameras at the back.

The latest render leaks also reveal a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10 and a quad camera setup on the Pro model. The render gives no detail on the specifications of the cameras but the fourth sensor on the Note 10 Pro is likely a 3D depth sensor. The screen of both the devices has curved edges but the Pro model’s screen is bigger and has a slimmer top bezel.

As per the renders, the Note 10 series will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack and since there is no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the series might have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung has removed the Bixby button and there is a Type-C port at the bottom along with a SIM card slot, speaker grille and an S-Pen slot.

Earlier reports suggest that Galaxy Note 10 Pro will feature a 6.75-inch screen whereas the Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The phones are also said to have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Both the devices are expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 processor whereas the US market will have Snapdragon 855 powered Note 10 lineup.