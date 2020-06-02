Samsung Galaxy M01, M11 launched in India: 5 key features

Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 launched in India. (Image inputs: Amazon) Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 launched in India. (Image inputs: Amazon)

Expanding its M-series lineup, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched two new smartphones in India— Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M11. The Galaxy M01 is a fresh offering with a waterdrop notch whereas the Galaxy M11 is the successor to the last year’s Galaxy M10 smartphone and features a punch-hole display.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage option. The Samsung Galaxy M11 starts at Rs 10,999 for the base model of 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and the high-end 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model is priced at Rs 12,999.

The Galaxy M01 is available in three colour options— Blue, Black, and Red, whereas the Galaxy M1 is available in Metallic Blue, Black, and Violet colour options. Both the device will be available starting June 2 at Samsung offline stores as well as online via Samsung.com and e-commerce portals such as Amazon.in and Flipkart.

Five key features you need to know

Display: The Galaxy M01 sports a 5.7-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ pixels resolutions and the Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Processor: The Galaxy M01 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The Galaxy M11, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage.

Cameras: In the camera department, the Galaxy M01 features a dual rear camera setup where the primary camera is a 13MP sensor paired with a secondary 2MP sensor. The Galaxy M11 comes with a triple rear camera setup where the 13MP primary camera sensor is paired with a 5MP ultrawide-angle lens and another 2MP lens. On the front, the Galaxy M01 features a 5MP selfie shooter while the Galaxy M11 features an 8MP selfie camera.

Battery: The Galaxy M01 is backed by a 4000mAh battery. The Galaxy M11 comes with a bigger 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

OS and sound: Both the phones run Samsung’s One UI 2.0 on top of Google’s Android 10 operating system. Also, both the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 feature Dolby Atmos technology for surround sound experience.

