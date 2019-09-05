Galaxy M Series a big hit, Samsung sure it will drive festival season sales

Powered by the success of its new online-only M series mid-range smartphones, Samsung has set high hopes of cashing in on the festival season this year. “We should be looking at over 2 million devices in terms of sales and over Rs 3,000 crore in gross merchandise value in that period, all online,” Asim Warsi, Senior Vice-President, Mobile Business, Samsung India told indianexpress.com on Thursday.

To broaden its portfolio in this segment, Samsung has now lined up two new phones, the Galaxy M30S with a 6000 mAh battery, triple camera with a 48MP lens and Super AMOLED display and the Galaxy M10S with a 4000 mAh battery, triple camera and 6.4-inch display aimed at the masses. It will also bring in a lower variant of the M30 with 3GB RAM, 5000 mAh battery and AMOLED display.

Warsi said the M series, launched in the first half of this year, has “touched the nerve” of the millennial consumer and has “been very well received in the Indian market”.

“All the models have done very well. They straddle different price points and stacks. In fact, it has helped propel our growth at over 100% year to date,” he said, adding that we are just coming to the interesting part of the year now. He chose to call the competition in the mid-segment an exciting opportunity and not exactly a challenge.

On the mid-segment, Warsi said: “If you look at 2019, this part of the market is growing the fastest. And a lot of exciting new experiences are device capabilities are coming in, not just from Samsung.” But he reiterated that Samsung will remain a full range player with everything from flagships to entry smartphones, feature phones and tablets, “addressing the complete Indian market”.

On how the top-end smartphone buyers will feel about not having the best specs the brand has to offer, as with the 48MP camera, Warsi said “different segments of the market have different drivers of purchase, or drivers within the device that consumers look at”.

“We are constantly trying to right-size or right-serve our customers,” he explained, adding how the top-end customers knew they were getting flagship capabilities in the end.

Warsi said that while the industry and online smartphone category were growing at 20 per cent, Samsung was at triple digit growth rate. “So we are, in fact, driving a large part of the online group this year.”

The M series and A series are both aimed at the young millennial user, though the latter is meant primarily for sale offline. “We have observed difference in their buying behavior or buying preferences. Online consumers at large are certainly about performance and specs, while the offline consumers are much more tactile and touch and feel experience seekers.”

As per research first Counterpoint, Samsung shipments declined by 7 per cent year on year in Q2 2019, but has shown 30 per cent growth QoQ driven by refreshed A series and M series as well as price cuts of older J series models. Gartner said India sold a total of 35.7 million smartphones, achieving a market share of 9.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2019. However, this was a decline of 2.3 per cent year over year.